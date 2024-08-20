PMU 2024, a catalyst for UMNO student to serve the people - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMNO Student Conference (PMU) 2024 should be a catalyst for the UMNO student leadership to be active in giving service to the community as well as fueling the enthusiasm of young people to continue their studies to a higher level.

UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said PMU is also a platform to prepare young people for the 2024 UMNO General Assembly which will last for four days starting tomorrow.

“In my speech, (I) also stated that UMNO is a ground to groom leaders. Most of the ‘DNA’ of leaders come from UMNO, including the country’s top leaders.

“There is a need to maintain this legacy so that more leaders will emerge through UMNO students starting from now for the future,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

Zambry, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general and Minister of Higher Education, said the PMU which was held for the first time yesterday had the participation of 430 students from 19 public universities across the country.

“PMU is a field for students to gather, hold meetings, discuss and debate on current issues involving students, especially the youth in the country.

“A total of five clusters of proposals were successfully collected and became subjects of discussions, namely economic, political, career, welfare and education proposals. All of these proposals have been raised as resolutions by UMNO students to be submitted to the party leadership ahead of the UMNO General Assembly,“ he said.