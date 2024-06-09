Police and public rescue woman from jumping off bridge in JB

PETALING JAYA: A woman who attempted to jump off the Jambatan Sungai Pulai bridge was rescued by Pontian Johor district police after a viral video of the incident circulated online.

The 19-second video, originally shared by a Facebook page, has since gone viral.

“The Pontian district police headquarters confirms that the incident occurred on September 4, at approximately 10.55am.

“The district police control centre received a call from a member of the public reporting that a woman was trying to jump from the Sungai Pulai Bridge at KM4.6 of the main road to Permas, Kukup, Pontian Johor,” it said in an official statement.

“Police patrol officers were dispatched to the location, met with the caller, and identified the woman on the bridge.

“With the help of the caller, the officers were able to calm the local woman down and brought her safely to the Permas police station. Her family was contacted, and she was handed over to them,” it stated.

“The police advise the public not to share videos that could cause concern within the community,” it concluded.