Police arrest eight foreign nationals over death of factory worker in Pulau Meranti

PUTRAJAYA: The police have arrested eight foreign men aged between 30 and 45 for an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old foreign factory worker in Pulau Meranti, Puchong, Selangor, last Friday.

Sepang District Police Chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said they were arrested at their respective home in Pulau Meranti and Kampung Baru, Sungai Buluh, Selangor, at about 11 pm, the same day.

Following the arrest, he said, the police also found a stick believed to be used to hit the victim.

“At about 9.40 am last Friday, the (Sepang District) police received a report from a Cyberjaya Hospital medical officer who informed that a man of foreign nationality had been sent to the hospital in an unconscious state. He was bleeding on the leg and hand,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and advised the public not to make any speculations or share inaccurate information to the point of disrupting the investigation process or causing public annoyance.