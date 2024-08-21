Police arrest foreign man, seize over 25kg drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested a foreign man suspected of drug trafficking around Ampang and seized over 25 kilogrammes of drugs two days ago.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin said the man was arrested during a 12.30 pm raid, following a joint operation between the Royal Malaysia Police and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

He said during the raid 25.65 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, 717 grammes of heroin and two 9-litre bottles of chemical liquid were seized.

Khaw revealed that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved renting a shophouse to store the drugs before distributing them to overseas markets via courier services.

“The confiscated drugs are estimated to be worth RM883,093 and could potentially supply around 180,000 drug addicts,” he said in a statement, adding that the syndicate is believed to have been active since early this year.

A urine test confirmed the suspect was positive for methamphetamine.

He is currently remanded for seven days to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.