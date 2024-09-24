Police arrest woman to assist in investigation of Sabari’s disappearance

SUNGAI PETANI: Police have confirmed the arrest of a 62-year-old woman to assist with the investigation into the disappearance of retired civil servant, Sabari Baharom, aged 62, who went missing on Sept 3.

“We have arrested a 62-year-old woman, and we will keep the public informed of further developments. We want to avoid any misinformation suggesting that the police are inactive when appropriate measures have been taken,” Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh told a press conference here today.

The woman’s arrest has provided some relief to the elderly man’s family, with Sabari’s eldest daughter, Suraiya Izzaty Sabari, 29, describing it as a positive development.

“I felt a sense of relief upon hearing the news. Although we have not yet been able to locate my father, I am confident that the police will conduct a thorough investigation.

“We do not know the individual who has been arrested, and she is not among my father’s acquaintances,” she told reporters when met today.

Suraiya Izzaty noted that her father was very close to his children and would communicate with them daily, even if only through brief phone calls.

Earlier reports indicated that Sabari, a former financial officer at a government agency, went missing after he allegedly left his home in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah, Baling, driving a Proton Waja on Sept 3.

Sabari’s family realised that he was missing after they were unable to contact him via his mobile phone. Additionally, several cash withdrawals from one of Sabari’s bank accounts were detected, which were done by an individual identified through CCTV footage.

Sabari’s car was reported to have been found burnt in Belantik, Sik, but there has been no sign of Sabari.