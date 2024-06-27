PETALING JAYA: Police are closing in on a male suspect who used another person’s identity to send a parcel with what seemed to be an explosive device to the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry (Motac) earlier this month.

“He was believed to have dropped the parcel off at the courier company office in Sungai Buloh on the same day that it was delivered,“ Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa told New Straits Times.

“(Our) investigators visited the courier office to identify the sender’s name.

“We then found the sender and recorded a statement from him but he was unaware of any parcel being sent in his name,“ he said adding that they also retrieved CCTV footage from the courier company’s office.

He said the CCTV footage revealed the suspect was wearing a face mask while talking with the office staff.

“We advise business operators to ensure that those who enter their premises remove masks or helmets when conducting business.

“This is to ensure that these individuals can be positively identified,“ he said adding that the suspect involved is believed to be a local man of medium build.

The incident, reported on June 5, was confirmed as a hoax.

Initial findings showed that the ministry received a suspicious parcel addressed to minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

The parcel, designed to resemble a real bomb, contained a timer, wires, and a PVC pipe.