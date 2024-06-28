Police deny individuals impersonating cops in Kuala Kangsar district

IPOH: Police have denied that individuals are impersonating cops in the Kuala Kangsar district as seen in a video uploaded on the TikTok application here today.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Heisham Harun said the investigation found that the video uploaded by an individual was a series of short clips.

“The video was made by the owner of the TikTok account, ‘Harima Kawa’, and uploaded by a friend on the same application.

“There have been no cases of individuals impersonating police personnel as claimed by several parties,” he said in a statement today.

In relation to this, Heisham said the public is asked to be careful in spreading any information especially on social media.