Police detain 39 foreign women in massage parlour crackdown

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 39 foreign women were detained by police last Friday following raids on 10 massage parlours in the Klang Valley, where they were allegedly employed as masseuses and sex workers.

Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) principal assistant director SAC Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the women arrested included 22 Thais, six Laotians, five Vietnamese, five Indonesians and one Cambodian, aged between 19 and 50.

He said that nine men were also held, one of them a foreign national who worked as a counter attendant and a customer.

“These massage parlours were suspected of hiring foreign women without valid permits and providing immoral activities.

“Most of these parlours catered solely to regular customers and foreign nationals, with service prices ranging from RM50 to RM320,” he said when contacted.

Mohamad Farouk said checks revealed that most of the detained foreign women had misused their social visit passes and lacked identification documents, and the case is being investigated under Section 372B of the Penal Code and the Immigration Act 1959/63.

In a separate case, two men suspected of organising football betting activities for EURO 2024 were arrested in two condominium units at Jalan Genting Klang and Taman Wahyu yesterday.

He said investigations found that the two individuals were earning between RM3,000 and RM5,000 per month, with the betting operations reportedly making up to RM12,000 in earnings every day.