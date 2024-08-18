Police detain couple in connection with death of daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a couple for allegedly abusing their eight-year-old daughter that caused the girl’s death at an apartment in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang here yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the two individuals, who are the biological mother and stepfather of the child, were arrested at 9pm after police received information about the victim’s death at a house in Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang at 3.27pm on the same day.

“Preliminary examination found that there were injuries and bruises on the face, hands, legs and body of the victim, believed to have been injured with hands or feet, belts, clothes hangers and blunt weapons.

“The victim’s body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation paper has been opened under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,“ he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said the two suspects, aged 29 and 28 respectively, who worked as security guards and ice cream makers, would be remanded for seven days (until Aug 24) to facilitate investigations.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a Year 2 student, had not attended school since June.

“Members of the public who have information regarding the incident are urged to come forward and channel information to the investigating officer ASP Mohd Hamizan Mohamad Yunus at 013-8348384 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-61262222,“ he said.