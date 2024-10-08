Police identify suspect in stabbing of two women in surau toilet

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified a male suspect believed to be a local who attacked two women with a knife in the toilet of Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, Jalan SS 5A/10 Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said police are now actively conducting operations to trace the whereabouts of the suspect.

“Police have also obtained a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) recording from a house near the scene of the incident which recorded the suspect’s car leaving the surau area after the incident.

“Based on the information obtained, the police force is now trying to locate the suspect. However, the motive for the attack has not been identified,“ he said in a statement today.

So far the police have recorded the conversations of seven witnesses to help the investigation.

Meanwhile, commenting on the condition of the two victims, Shahrulnizam said that one of the victims, the headmistress of a religious school in Kelana Jaya, had already been discharged from the hospital and was present to testify at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD), to assist the investigation.

“However, another victim is still getting treatment at Shah Alam Hospital,“ he said.

In the incident at 1.30 pm yesterday, the suspect, a man believed to be a local, attacked a 26-year-old female salesperson and a 52-year-old headmistress, in the surau area in Kelana Jaya armed with a rambo knife.

As a result of the incident, the salesperson involved suffered head and stomach injuries as a result of being stabbed with a knife, while the headmistress suffered major injuries to her left arm and hand.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the two victims did not know the suspect involved.