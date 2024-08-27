Police issue warning to car towing criminals

PETALING JAYA: Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf has warned those involved in car towing crimes and similar activities that police are on to them and they will be prosecuted under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“Under the section, anyone who commits the offence of stealing a motor vehicle or any part of it shall be punished with one to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both.”

He was commenting on a widely spread video in which a woman claimed her cousin was put in a precarious situation when a man tried to tow her car without proper documents near a petrol station at the Tapah Rest and Service Area.

Tapah district police chief Supt Mohd Naim Asnawi said they are aware of the video but have not received an official report yet, adding that the tow truck’s registration number was fake.

Ramli said everyone needs to be cautious as such crimes could happen regardless of gender and it is important to protect oneself from falling victim to such fraudulent activities.

“If you are aware of your monthly payments, do not hesitate to question anyone who tries to tow your vehicle without proper documentation.

“If they cannot provide it, it is crucial to stay calm, refuse their request and immediately contact the police. Remember that you have the right to protect your property and ensure towing or repossession is carried out lawfully.”

He said one should not agree to have their vehicle towed until legitimacy is confirmed and knowing their rights regarding vehicle repossession and towing is essential.

“Do not just trust anyone. Being familiar with towing procedures will help in recognising and challenging suspicious activities. Victims need to be firm and confront the suspects to effectively counter their tactics.”

Criminologist Datuk Shahul Hamid Abd Rahim said individuals or groups engaging in illegal towing activities often manipulate victims into falling for their tactics.

“They tend to be opportunistic and have a criminal inclination, usually seeking to exploit gaps in the legal system or target vulnerable people.

“Some have criminal backgrounds or experience in similar crimes, which allows them to easily exploit unsuspecting victims.”

He said in some cases, the crimes are run by organised syndicates that target drivers in unfamiliar areas as they may not be aware of how towing services are supposed to operate.

“The elderly and new or inexperienced drivers are usually targeted because they might not be familiar with their rights or proper procedures for vehicle repossession, so they are more inclined to trust someone posing as an authority figure.”

He said such criminals often use stolen or fake registration plates, making it difficult to trace the tow trucks to the owners, or use disposable or untraceable phones and false identities to avoid detection.

“The anonymity and lack of proper documentation or reliable witnesses makes it challenging for police to gather sufficient evidence and build a case against them.”