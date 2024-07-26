PETALING JAYA: The police are currently searching for a kindergarten nanny reported missing since last Tuesday (July 16) by her family.

Nur Shafila Suaib, 20, last known address was in Pangsapuri Sri Malaysia, Kampung Sri Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, according to Harian Metro.

“Nur Shafila who works as a kindergarten nanny at Desa Petaling wears a hijab and does not wear any glasses,” the police said in a statement.

She is said to be of medium build at a height of 148cm and weighing 45kg.

The police urged anyone with any relevant information on Shafila’s whereabouts to contact Salak Selatan Baru police station assistant investigation officer Sergeant Khalik Abdul Wahab at 03-79815053 or any police stations nearby.

