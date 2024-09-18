Police monitoring all GISBH premises in Perak

IPOH: All premises owned by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) in Perak are under close observation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Perak chief of police Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the monitoring is being carried out comprehensively and also involved business premises related to the company.

“Currently, we are closely monitoring GISBH’s movements in Perak and cannot reveal their list of locations,” he said when met at the PDRM Retirees and Prospective Retirees Celebration Ceremony here today.

“This is (not disclosed) because the police do not want the ongoing investigation to be disrupted and in line with the instructions from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, decreed PDRM to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation related to the alleged criminal misconduct and child exploitation linked to GISBH charity homes.