PETALING JAYA: Members of the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings’s (GISBH) top management, including its CEO Nasiruddin Ali and his wife were nabbed by the police in a special operation yesterday.

According to a source quoted by Harian Metro, up to 19 people have been arrested in the operation carried out by Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department in several locations.

Those arrested consisted of 12 men and 7 women, aged between 30 to 65.

“Besides the CEO, his wife and two kids have been arrested to assist in the investigation.

“It is also understood that another individual that has been arrested is the child of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Mohammad,” the source was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrests and said updates will be given soon.

Meanwhile, three men were slapped with 14 charges of sexual assault on children at the Seremban sessions court, today.

The trio-linked to GISBH, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them.

Five men suspected of having links with GISBH have been arrested yesterday (September 19) and two motorhomes bearing the company’s logo at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border which were heading towards Thailand have been seized.