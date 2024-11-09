Police nab unemployed man with 65.6 kg of marijuana worth RM203,632

KUALA LUMPUR: Cheras District police chief, ACP Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh, announced the arrest of a 30-year-old unemployed man and the seizure of 65.6 kg of marijuana, estimated to be worth RM203,632, in two raids in Cheras and Segambut on Sept 5.

He said the suspect was initially apprehended in a condominium unit in Cheras at 9 pm, leading to the discovery of 62.56 kg of marijuana, and a subsequent search at a condominium in Segambut yielded another 3.1 kg.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who had been active since the beginning of the year, had rented the condominium in Segambut to store and repackage the drugs, believed to have been bought from a local individual in Kuala Lumpur.

“An Axia car and RM100 in cash were also seized. The drugs could have supplied an estimated 131,370 individuals. Police are tracking down the individual believed to be the supplier,“ said Ravindar Singh during a press conference at the Cheras District police headquarters today.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.