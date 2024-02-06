Police need space to investigate Zayn Rayyan’s murder - IGP

BANDAR PERMAISURI: Police have asked all quarters to remain patient and give them space to thoroughly investigate the murder of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin in December last year.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said there have been no further arrests after Zayn Rayyan’s parents were nabbed in Puncak Alam last Friday.

“They (victim’s parents) have been remanded for seven days (from Saturday). We need to give Selangor police time to investigate,“ he told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony of the IGP Cup Endurance Horse Riding Championship 2024 at the Terengganu International Endurance Park in Lembah Bidong today.

The prizes were presented by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

On Dec 6, Zayn Rayyan was found dead in a stream near his residence at Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai, Selangor.

The six-year-old Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5 and his body was discovered by a group of residents conducting a search operation for him.

