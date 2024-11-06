KUALA LUMPUR: The police are investigating a viral case involving two individuals believed to be foreigners riding an electric scooter at Jalan Bukit Bintang.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Sarifudin Mohd Salleh told Sinar Harian the viral video was detected by the authorities on Monday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the actions of the couple riding the electric scooter on a public road could pose a danger to themselves or other road users.

“At this point, no police reports have been received from any parties or witnesses to confirm the exact date and time of the incident,“ he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily on Monday.

ALSO READ: “How is this legal?” - Tourists riding electric scooter on busy KL road enrages Malaysians

He added that the identities of the couple involved are yet to be determined.

Further investigations are ongoing, and the case has been classified under Section 3(1) P U (A) 453/2021.

In the 15-second video, two individuals, believed to be foreigners, are seen riding an electric scooter on a vehicle lane while attempting to cross to another lane.