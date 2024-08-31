Police open probe into human trafficking allegations involving ex-deputy minister

KUALA NERUS: Police have initiated an investigation into allegations that a former deputy minister is involved in a human trafficking syndicate operating in Myanmar.

Confirming this, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, however, refrained from further comment on the case to avoid fueling speculation.

“The police have opened an investigation, and I have full confidence in their professionalism in handling the matter.

“However, I can share insights from the recent ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime in Laos, where it was noted that human trafficking is on the rise across all participating countries,” he said.

He told reporters this after the handover of identity documents under the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (MEKAR) programme at the Pulau Redang community hall today.

Saifuddin Nasution said almost all ASEAN nations have enacted laws to combat human trafficking, including Malaysia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

“The police will enhance efforts to prevent public involvement in such activities. If involvement is confirmed, investigations will proceed by the law,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) had submitted a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Wednesday, requesting an investigation into a politician and her husband allegedly linked to a human trafficking syndicate in Myanmar.