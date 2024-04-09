Police raid illegal e-waste factories, seize RM97 million in equipment and precious metals

KUALA LUMPUR: Police raided seven illegal electronic waste (e-waste) processing factories in Kampung Telok Gong, Port Klang, on Monday and seized numerous equipment and precious metals valued at RM97 million.

Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, stated that the simultaneous raids, which began at 11 am, revealed that these illegal factories were processing imported e-waste such as computer motherboards and mobile phones, to gather gold, copper, iron, and tin.

He noted that the e-waste was believed to have been brought into the country by declaring it as scrap iron, which is legally permitted, and the processed precious metals were intended for the local market.

“Inspections found the violation of various other offenses, including the failure to provide valid documents to operate in the area.

“These unlicensed and unregistered factories were also found to be employing foreign workers and making millions of ringgit in profit,” he said at a press conference today, which was also attended by Department of Environment (JAS), Hazardous Materials Division director Ts Azlan Ahmad.

He added that the seven illegal factories are believed to be interconnected, despite investigations revealing that they are owned by different proprietors.

He explained that the illegal factories engage in environmentally hazardous processes, where disassembled materials are first burned and then washed with water and chemicals, ultimately allowing the contaminants to flow into rivers.

He said five local individuals and 31 foreign nationals aged between 25 and 60 were also arrested during the raids conducted in collaboration with JAS and the Royal Klang City Council (MBDK).

“The locals are suspected of acting as coordinators profiting from the activities, while the foreign nationals are suspected of bringing in technology and chemicals from abroad for the e-waste processing operations,” he said.

Among the items seized were 765,000 kg of various types of copper, 16,000 kg of various types of aluminum, and 630 sacks of various types of metals, in addition to 23 forklifts, 16 mobile phones, and 71 different types of machinery.

The case is being investigated under Sections 22, 25, 34A, and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974; Section 6(1)(c) and 55B of the Immigration Act 1963; Regulation 39B of the Immigration Regulations 1963; and Section 101(1)(V) of the Local Government Act 1976, he said.

He explained that JAS and MBDK issued closure notices and confiscated equipment from the premises.

“The arrests and seizures related to the Immigration Act are being handled by the Klang Selatan District police headquarters,“ he said.