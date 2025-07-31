Cambodia seeks Malaysian military help to free 20 soldiers held by Thailand

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has formally sought the intervention of the Malaysian military, acting as ceasefire coordinator, to facilitate the release of 20 Cambodian soldiers held by the Thai army.

Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed the diplomatic efforts through state media Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Cambodian military officials have been negotiating with Thai counterparts, while General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Chief of Defence Forces of the Malaysian Armed Forces, has been approached to assist.

“I sincerely hope the Thai Army will return all our soldiers soon,“ Manet stated.

Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Vong Pisen formally requested Malaysia’s support.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata disclosed that Thailand repatriated one deceased soldier, while 20 remain in custody.

“We are working to ensure their safe return,“ Maly added.

The border clash erupted on July 24 along the 817-kilometre shared frontier, escalating into armed exchanges until a ceasefire brokered by Malaysia took effect on July 28.

The conflict has displaced over 165,000 Cambodians in northern regions. - Bernama