Kosma distributes RM32.54m dividend to 1,495 members in 2024

KUANTAN: Koperasi Serbausaha Makmur Berhad (Kosma) has begun distributing RM32.538 million in dividends for the financial year 2024 to its 1,495 members.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced that the payout includes RM23.97 million from plantation units, bringing the total dividend disbursement to RM56.508 million.

Wan Rosdy revealed that Kosma recorded an audited total income of RM290.79 million and a net profit of RM132.77 million for 2024.

He attributed the cooperative’s success to efficient management and sustainable investment returns.

“This dividend distribution will enhance the well-being of members, staff, and the wider community.

Kosma’s achievements stem from consistent hard work,“ he said during a press conference.

In a separate update, Wan Rosdy shared that Pahang’s state revenue exceeded RM700 million as of yesterday.

He expressed confidence in surpassing RM1 billion for the fourth consecutive year since 2022.

The state government also reduced its debt from RM3.2 billion to RM900 million through prudent financial management.

“We spend wisely—without waste, and save without being stingy,“ he added. - Bernama