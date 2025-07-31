25% US tariffs on hold, new rate to be announced tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the imposition of 25% US tariffs on Malaysian goods has been postponed, with a revised rate to be announced tomorrow (Aug 1).

He said this followed a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump earlier today, during which the issue was discussed in the spirit and principle of free trade — a position long championed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the US Trade Representative through regular consultations.

“Following the discussion, he agreed to defer the announcement to tomorrow, when the new tariff rate will be disclosed.

“We pray that it will not adversely impact the national economy,” he said.

Anwar added that regardless of the outcome, what matters is the country’s vigilance, as prices and costs could rise if the tariffs are implemented as expected.

“That is why we must continue to strengthen our domestic economic resilience,” he said during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Rakyat earlier.