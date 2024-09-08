Police receive report on cat dragged by 4WD, JPV opens IP

NIBONG TEBAL: The police confirmed receiving a report over a video showing a cat being dragged by its neck and hanging from the back of a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Merak 5, Simpang Ampat, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) District Police Chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said the police received the report at 5.29 pm yesterday.

He said that based on a preliminary investigation, the 4WD driver, who is a local man, was not aware of the incident.

“He had found the cat and then took the animal to a (veterinary) clinic to neuter it and while on the way to the clinic, did not notice the cat, which was placed in the back of the vehicle had tried to jump out and got itself strangled,” he said in a statement today.

He said the man only realised the cat was dragged by the neck after arriving at the clinic.

Chong said the case had been referred to the Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPV) for further action.

He also advised the public not to manipulate viral cases as it could confuse others.

Meanwhile, Penang JPV director Dr Saira Banu Mohamed Rejab said the department had recorded the statement of the 4WD driver, who is in his 30s.

We have also opened an investigation paper and the case is investigated under section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, she said.