Police reclassify deadly home fire as murder, search on for main suspect

MUAR: The police have reclassified the case of an elderly couple and their granddaughter who perished in a house fire in Kampung Paya Redan, Pagoh, yesterday under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the reclassification followed findings of criminal evidence related to the deaths of the three victims after post-mortems were conducted.

“Police are now looking for Azman Mohamed Nor, 48, who is believed to be the primary suspect in the incident.

“The case has also been reclassified under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon) of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information about the suspect to contact Investigating Officer ASP Siti Rohayu Salih at 016-2199592, the Muar district police headquarters hotline at 06-9564800, or to visit the nearest police station.

In the incident around 1.30 am, Mohamed Nor Mohamed Yassin, 82, Ara Abdul Hamid, 76, and Noradriana Nor Hasyim, 11, were killed in the fire, while another victim, Norazima Mohd Radhi, 14, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here.

Yesterday, Raiz Mukhliz was reported to have said that the police are looking for a key witness named Azman, who is also the son of the elderly couple and was said to be living with the victims.