Police recommend charges for man with weapons at football match

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recommended charging an amateur football player who was found with sharp weapons during an altercation at a football match here on Aug 4.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the investigation paper has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“The recommendation is that the suspect be charged under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958,” he said in a statement today.

“The 22-year-old man has been released on police bail as his remand period ended today. However, his girlfriend, who is a foreigner, remains in the custody of the Immigration Department as she does not have travel documents,“ he said.

Last Friday, Mohamad Lazim said the man and his girlfriend were arrested at a house in Klang on Thursday afternoon in connection with the incident, which occurred during a football match at the KLFA Football Centre.

There were also photos circulating on social media showing the man holding weapons in both hands.