Police record eight statements in human trafficking case allegedly involving politician

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from eight individuals, including a politician and her husband, in connection with a human trafficking case in Myanmar that is allegedly linked to the couple.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain informed that today they took a statement from an Indonesian blogger who had written about the case.

He added that the police are also investigating the company accounts of several individuals purportedly involved in the case.

“In addition to the politician, her husband, and the blogger, statements were recorded from two individuals from a non-governmental organisation today,“ he told Bernama.

Razarudin confirmed that the politician was in Myanmar for a property investment, but the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

He said the investigation is being conducted by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculating on the matter and to allow the police to complete their investigation.

On Aug 28, the media reported that a politician, who is also a former deputy minister, was suspected of being involved in an international human trafficking syndicate operating in Myanmar since early 2020.

However, the politician denied any involvement in the syndicate and lodged a report regarding the matter.

Recently, a video exposing the syndicate in Myanmar went viral on YouTube. The video, produced in Indonesia, portrayed that Indonesians were also victims of human trafficking.