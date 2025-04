ISTANBUL: A 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit near the southwestern New Zealand town of Bluff, Anadolu Ajansi reported the US Geological Survey said.

The quake took place at 01.16 am Wednesday local time (9.16pm Malaysia Time, Tuesday), originating from 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) of depth, some 286 km (177.7 miles) southwest of the town of Bluff.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.