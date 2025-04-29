KOTA TINGGI: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) plays a key role in the implementation of the MADANI Adopted Village programme by coordinating initiatives and conducting civil defence training for the community of Felda Air Tawar 1 here.

In a statement today, APM announced the establishment of a community-level civil defence auxiliary (CDA) team to nurture a more disaster-resilient, prepared, and safety-conscious public.

According to the statement, APM chief commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed chaired a coordination meeting today to carry out the MADANI Adopted Village initiative at the settlement.

“Among the matters discussed were proposals to upgrade infrastructure, including public toilets, cemetery grounds, and repair work for school facilities and the Small and Medium Industries (SMI) hall.

“Other proposals included upgrading the MADANI community post, establishing the CDA unit, providing community safety equipment, improving and repairing the drainage system at the village clinic, and enhancing the entrance gateway,” the statement added.

The statement also noted that Aminurrahim visited several main sites in the settlement to better understand the community’s needs.

“This visit aims to observe the current condition of local infrastructure, including school facilities, public toilets, the SMI hall, and the burial site.

“The visit also allows more holistic and targeted improvement planning, ensuring that the initiatives implemented deliver a positive impact on the well-being of the local community,” the statement added.

The MADANI Adopted Village programme is an initiative inspired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at bridging the development gap between rural and urban areas with key components that include the provision of basic amenities such as water and electricity supply, roads, street lighting, community facilities, internet access, and various other infrastructure that support community well-being.