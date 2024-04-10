Police refute claims of teen slashing incident in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Police have dismissed claims circulating on social media since yesterday regarding a slashing incident involving a teenager in Kuantan.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu stated that initial investigations revealed the incident involved a 12-year-old boy who sustained a neck injury, allegedly inflicted by a 25-year-old suspect using a fork.

He said that following the incident, the victim escaped to a neighbour’s house, resulting in a scuffle between the neighbour and the suspect.

“The victim and the suspect were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for treatment. Both of them sustained only minor injuries and were treated as outpatients,” he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the suspect was a student at a public university in Terengganu and was said to have been suffering from emotional stress for the past few days.

He added that the suspect had no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs.

Wan Mohd Zahari urged the public to refrain from speculating about the incident on social media, as it could cause unnecessary anxiety and fear within the community.