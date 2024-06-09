KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has instructed an officer from the Child Development Department (JPKK) to file a police report against a school bus driver who has been posting videos of the students he transports.

Nancy said regarding this issue, the ministry is also ready to cooperate with the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters’ Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division (D11).

“This behaviour is not accepted and shouldn’t be normalised. Sharing pictures or videos of a child without the parent’s permission is a violation of the child’s rights and privacy (Chlid Act 2001),” she said in her official X account, today.

She said this in response to a post by a user on X, who shared several screenshots of Tiktok posts belonging to a young school bus driver, who referred to the children on the bus as his ‘crush’ and ‘kesayangan’ (beloved).

Based on Bernama’s observation on the TikTok footage, the account user who goes by the name ‘Abang Bas’ and who has more than 600,000 followers, recorded videos while driving the school bus, with the faces of students clearly visible.