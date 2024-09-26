Police rescue kidnap victim, suspect shot dead

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreigner was rescued by the police after allegedly being kidnapped by criminals, one of whom was shot dead during an incident in Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang, Selangor, yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 45-year-old Indonesian man was believed to have been abducted in Salak South, Cheras and was found safe during an operation to track down the suspects.

“The victim filed a report yesterday at the Cheras District Police Headquarters and the case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping,” he said when contacted.

The incident occurred at about 1.15 am when a team from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters conducted an operation to apprehend a suspect with 26 previous criminal and drug-related records, believed to be involved in house and shop break-ins.

The 37-year-old suspect was shot dead after reportedly threatening the life of a police officer. He was believed to have kidnapped the victim along with two accomplices who remain at large.

A subsequent search of the scene uncovered three machetes, a metal-cutting axe and a claw hammer suspected to have been used in criminal activities.

Hussein added that the police are actively pursuing the two remaining accomplices, who are believed to be involved in house and shop break-ins in Damansara, Petaling Jaya, to assist with the investigation.