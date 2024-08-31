Police seek help to find missing former nurse

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have appealed for help from the public to trace a former nurse who has been missing since February.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said a report was made regarding the disappearance of Che Nurul Izzah Che Salim, 36, at 9.27 pm yesterday at Damansara police station.

He said the woman, who is divorced and has two children, a son and a daughter aged 11 and nine respectively, was believed to have left her home at No 2 Jalan Kesum 24/37 Section 24, Shah Alam on Feb 16.

“Her sister reported that she left the house with her children on Feb 16. Che Nurul Izzah previously worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Petaling Jaya and is reported to have resigned on Aug 29,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information on Che Nurul Izzah can contact the nearest police station or Insp Hafizzul Mohd Noor at 016-2236804 or 03-77222222.