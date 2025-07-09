Malaysia stands firm on national interests in US tariff talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will maintain a strong position on matters concerning national interest and sovereignty in ongoing tariff discussions with the United States.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that certain red lines will not be crossed in the negotiations.

“The goal remains clear: to secure export market access, modernise our economy, and protect Malaysian livelihoods in the long term,” he said during a press conference.

The minister highlighted that Malaysia’s negotiation team must reach consensus on economic security, US-made product purchases, and increased US investments to balance trade relations.

Tengku Zafrul noted that the US trade deficit with Malaysia has been declining since 2019. He also outlined key negotiation points, including digital tax, halal certification, and government procurement.

Industrial sectors under discussion include machinery, chemicals, medical devices, and electronics.

Agricultural negotiations focus on fruits, grains, poultry, and dairy products. The US recently announced a 25% tariff on all Malaysian imports, effective August 1, slightly higher than the April proposal.

Former US President Donald Trump suggested exemptions if Malaysian companies manufacture within the US. Malaysia has been negotiating since April to reduce the initial 24% tariff, with the latest talks held on June 18. - Bernama