Bus driver and cyclists questioned over bus lane altercation in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police have taken statements from four individuals following a heated altercation between a bus driver and cyclists who blocked a bus lane along the Kuala Selangor–Kuala Lumpur road.

The incident occurred last Sunday near Batu Arang traffic lights and later went viral on social media.

Kuala Selangor Police Chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin confirmed that two reports were filed—one by the bus driver and another by a member of the cycling group.

“Statements from four individuals have been recorded, but no summonses have been issued as investigations are still underway,“ he said.

Authorities are probing the case under Regulation 42(3) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, which covers competitive cycling on public roads.

The altercation reportedly took place around 9.35 am, prompting police to track down the cyclists involved.

The viral footage has sparked public debate over road-sharing etiquette, with many calling for stricter enforcement of dedicated bus lanes. - Bernama