Police tracking down driver in hit-and-run incident

BALIK PULAU: Police are tracking down the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run incident at the traffic light near a private hospital in Bayan Baru near here, which left a motorcyclist injured.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the police came across a 53-second video of the incident on social media at 1.30 pm today.

“We also received a police report at 2.23 am from a 24-year-old woman who was the motorcyclist hurt in the accident.

“The victim suffered injuries to her face, teeth, back and shoulders due to the hit-and-run,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Rizal urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Sergeant Rohayu Mohamad Rodzi at 019-3441817 to assist in the investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a white car in the right lane, believed to be speeding after the traffic light turned green, hitting a motorcycle. The driver didn’t stop and sped away.