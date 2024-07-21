Police uncover drugs in car after high speed chase from Tanjung Tokong to Batu Ferringhi

GEORGE TOWN: Police managed to detain a drug trafficker after enduring a 10km high-speed chase from Tanjung Tokong to Batu Ferringhi.

The movie-like high speed chase started when police tried to flag down a suspicious looking Perodua Myvi car in Tanjung Tokong but the driver sped off, forcing the police to give chase and upon inspecting the car, found drugs last night.

ACP Razlam Ab Hamid, Northeast district police chief, said the incident occurred at 6.40 pm as police on crime prevention rounds directed the suspicious driver to stop.

“Police were alerted by viral social media videos showing a blue Perodua Myvi driving recklessly on Jalan Batu Ferringhi towards Teluk Bahang. Investigations revealed that the incident caused a road accident involving several vehicles as the driver attempted to evade the pursuing police car,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the video also depicted police and bystanders trying to signal the driver to stop, but he refused and continued speeding. Razlam informed that after a 10-kilometre chase, police successfully apprehended the 30-year-old driver when his car got stuck in traffic near a famous French beverage restaurant in Batu Ferringhi.

Upon searching the man’s bag, police found marijuana and methamphetamine, while urine tests confirmed that bthe suspect was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“Police checks revealed the man had previous criminal records and two drug-related records. The suspect is now remanded for further investigations,“ he said.

Razlam added that the case is being investigated under Section 12 (3), Section 6, and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, as well as Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 186 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, viral social media videos ranging from 23 seconds to 1 minute 13 seconds showed members of the public and police on motorcycles chasing a dangerously driven car.