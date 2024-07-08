Police yet to receive Nur Farah Kartini’s full post-mortem report

PETALING JAYA: Police are still awaiting the complete post-mortem report on the cause of death of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, who was murdered last month.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the police have not yet received the full report from Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“We are still waiting for the post-mortem report from the hospital,” he said briefly, in response to a query about the case’s progress, during a press conference on the disposal of case items at the Ara Damansara police station, today.

Nur Farah Kartini, a former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) student, was previously reported missing on July 10. Her body was later discovered in a palm oil plantation in Hulu Selangor, at about 6 pm on July 16.

On July 26, the suspect, Lance Corporal Muhammad Alif Monjani, 26, a policeman stationed at the Slim River police station, in Perak, was charged with Nur Farah Kartini’s murder at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty, or imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.