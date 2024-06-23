Political stability, clear policies have propelled S’wak as new economic giant - Anwar

KUCHING: The political stability and clear policies upheld by Sarawak’s leadership have enabled the state to emerge as a new economic powerhouse in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Sarawak has demonstrated impressive economic growth, contributing to increased interest from foreign investors.

Speaking at the Sarawak 2024 Gawai Dayak celebration dinner last night, he said last year’s investment figures were the highest in the nation’s history.

“In addition to well-known states like Penang, Selangor and Johor, Sarawak has suddenly emerged as an economic giant,” he said.

He said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his state cabinet have shown strong commitment to ensuring that these clear policies are well understood and effectively implemented.

Anwar said his recent visits to several countries such as Germany and Japan have also revealed investors’ confidence in Sarawak’s potential.

“What to me is remarkable, and I must state this with great confidence and pride, is that Sarawak is seen as a major hub in the region,” he said.

The prime minister said Sarawak is no longer just catching up with other economic powerhouses in the country but has already surpassed the economic growth projections made ten years ago.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the collaboration agreed upon by the Federal Government, allowing the Sarawak government to initially fund federal development projects in the state, aims to reduce bureaucratic hurdles that delay project implementation.

“As long as it follows financial regulations, without any misappropriation, proceed with the projects. This is our decision now to facilitate and expedite programmes,” he added.