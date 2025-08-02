Police wrap up probe into teen’s death linked to bullying, case moves to DPP

PETALING JAYA: Authorities have concluded investigations into the tragic death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, a religious school student believed to be the victim of bullying in Papar, Sabah.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that the investigation paper will be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) next week for further action, New Straits Times reported.

“Police have completed their investigations and have recorded statements from about 60 witnesses to shed light on Zara Qairina’s death. The investigation paper is expected to be submitted to the DPP next week,” he was quoted as saying.

Zara’s death on July 16 sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting calls for stricter oversight in religious boarding schools and a deeper look into bullying culture among students.

