Political stability enables good policy implementation for people - Anwar

MIRI: The political stability achieved in this country over the past two years should not be misused by political leaders to strengthen their positions but should serve as an opportunity to implement good policies for the people, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said this stability, which has led to a strengthening of the ringgit, a decrease in unemployment and more controlled inflation, has allowed the current government to focus on efforts to develop the people of this country.

“Sometimes there are still some politicians who are quite desperate, feeling overwhelmed; they see the economy growing, the ringgit strengthening, unemployment decreasing, and job opportunities increasing with more controlled inflation.

“For them, the way out is to incite hatred among races and anxiety due to differences in religious understanding,“ he said while officiating at the MADANI Rakyat 2024 Sarawakku Sayang Programme here today.

He noted that the harmonious understanding among races experienced in Sarawak, which serves as the foundation for political stability in the region, should be used as an example for other states to enable them to focus on development efforts.

To ensure that eligible citizens receive aid under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), Anwar also announced direct cash payments for STR recipients in Sabah and Sarawak who do not have bank accounts.

This cash distribution programme was launched during the Program MADANI Rakyat (2024 PMR) here and will also be initiated during his visit to Kapit tomorrow.

“There are village heads who said that in their longhouses, there are no bank accounts. That is why there are 500,000 eligible STR recipients here who do not have bank accounts,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the public’s support for the 2024 PMR, which aims to provide information to the public about government services directly and to gather feedback from the people.

“Although the target (number of visitors) for the Sarawakku Sayang MADANI Program is 100,000, we have already recorded 70,000 visitors so far. This shows that the public response is increasingly enthusiastic,” he added.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who also spoke at the event, said the strengthening of the ringgit has demonstrated the ability of the Unity Government led by Anwar to stabilise the country’s political situation.

He noted that this political stability must be utilised by the government to focus on economic development, where the current focus of the Sarawak government is to strengthen its capabilities in green energy and agriculture.

“We from Sarawak are trying to stabilise Malaysia in a peaceful and prosperous environment, allowing us to concentrate on developing the whole country,” he said.

According to him, the political stability that has been enjoyed since the establishment of the Unity Government two years ago may improve further and enhance the country’s economy.

“This shows that our economy has recovered although there is still a long way to go. That is why I, along with my colleagues, welcome the initiative to hold this Program Madani Rakyat,” he added.