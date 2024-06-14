Polytechnic Bachelor’s Degree programme applications for 2024/2025 open until July 22

KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for the 2024/2025 academic session for the Polytechnic Bachelor’s Degree programme are now open from yesterday until July 22.

The Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education (JPPKK) announced today that applications can be submitted through http://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my and purchasing a pin number is not required.

“Applications are open to graduates with a Diploma/Advanced Diploma from polytechnics, as well as final semester polytechnic and community college Diploma students (Session II: 2023/2024 who have completed industrial training), under the special pathway programme,” the statement said.

Starting from the 2024/2025 academic session, three additional programmes will be introduced, bringing the total to 10 Bachelor’s Degree programmes offered for the academic year.

The Polytechnic Transformation Roadmap 2023-2030 under the 9th Critical Renewal Agenda aims to establish the Accelerated Programme for Excellence as the model for future Malaysian polytechnics by offering Advanced Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes.

“Through the access expansion agenda under this plan, starting from the 2024/2025 academic session, graduates of community college diploma programmes, TVET foundation programmes, public university foundation programmes, and the Ministry of Education matriculation programmes can apply for the Bachelor’s Degree programmes at polytechnics,” the statement added.

Information regarding the programmes and application requirements can be obtained at http://ambilan.mypolycc.edu.my.