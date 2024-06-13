Prime Minister impressed, proud and overwhelmed by quality of the movie Sheriff Narko Integriti

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was impressed, proud and overwhelmed by the quality of the movie ‘Sheriff Narko Integriti’ that he watched tonight.

The Prime Minister said the movie contained very meaningful messages about the role of enforcement agencies in the country, and at the same time praised the production of more progressive and creative Malay movies.

‘“The story portrays the weaknesses in a team but also expresses the strength of enforcement agencies in Malaysia. There is no lack of people who stand up to defend their integrity and reject fraudulent activities like corruption and abuse of power,“ he said after watching the ‘Sheriff Narko Integriti’ movie at the GSC cinema, here tonight.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Wan Azizah, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail spent about two and half hours to watch the movie.

According to Anwar, the film directed by Syafiq Yusof has also opened up avenues for the government and ministry to further invigorate the country’s film industry.

“If this is the level of our achievement in the future, the prospect of the Malay film industry is very bright.

“As for the government and the related agencies, there will be additional cooperation to enhance creativity and further invigorate the growth of art and creative productions,” he said.

Anwar also urged those who have not watched the movie to make an effort to watch and appraise the ability and talent that everyone can be proud of.

Also present during the special preview was actors Zul Ariffin, Azira Shafinaz, Aaron Aziz and Elizabeth Tan and Kamal Affandi Hashim (crime analysis) who had expressed his talent through the film.