Prolonged dry spell impacting Kelantan’s rice yields this year - Mohamad

GUA MUSANG: The prolonged dry spell is impacting rice production in Kelantan this year, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) had attempted cloud seeding at the water pump house in Kemubu and the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) dam in Salor Pasir Mas, but these efforts have not yielded the desired results.

“The hot and dry conditions in Kelantan are so severe that while it rains in Kuala Lumpur, it does not fall in the areas where it is most needed. We are working on cloud seeding and are also considering deepening the water pump area at the Kemubu dam to address this issue,” he said.

Mohamad emphasised that a long-term solution involves substantial investment in irrigation, particularly in the Kemubu and KADA areas.

Despite these challenges, he assured that the rice supply in the country remains adequate.

In June, MAFS assured that the rice supply remains sufficient to meet the needs of the nation.

The ministry, in a statement, said that up to June 18, the national rice stock stands at 1,128,165 metric tonnes, which is adequate to cover the country’s needs for the next five to six months.

Previously, KADA chairman Muhammad Husain noted that while KADA is the second-largest rice granary area in the country, its yield lags behind other regions. KADA’s average yield is 4.1 metric tonnes per hectare, compared with northwest Selangor with 4.32 metric tonnes; the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (4.24 metric tonnes) and Penang with 5.05 metric tonnes.