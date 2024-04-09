Prosecution withdraws appeal against Lokman Adam

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam remains a free man after the prosecution today withdrew its appeal against his acquittal and discharge on a charge of spreading false news regarding the death of a police officer due to vaccination three years ago.

datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid that he had received instructions to withdraw the appeal against the decision of the Sessions Court which acquitted and discharged Lokman.

On June 23 last year, Sessions Court Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak discharged and acquitted Lokman of the charge after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

On Oct 1, 2021, Lokman pleaded not guilty to a charge of spreading false news through an audio-visual recording about the death of a police officer linked to vaccination.

The information was allegedly disseminated through Facebook under the profile name “Lokman Adam” at 10.38 pm on April 9, 2021, to cause public uneasiness.

The recording was then viewed at the office of the Cyber and Multimedia Crime Investigation Division, Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman police headquarters, floor 27, Menara KPJ, here at 8.55 pm, April 11, 2021.

On Nov 7 last year, Lokman was also acquitted and discharged on a charge of spreading false news through audio-visual recordings about the COVID-19 virus.