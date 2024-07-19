Protest against forced monkey labour in Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR: Calling on Thai authorities to end the practice of using pig-tailed macaques to pick coconuts, Peta Asia “monkeys” dressed in prison uniforms pushed coconut-filled wheelbarrows to the Royal Thai Embassy in Jalan Ampang on Wednesday.

Peta Asia senior vice-president Jason Baker said the protest called for an end to the forced labour of macaques in Thailand’s coconut trade.

“Macaques are being beaten, whipped and forced to pick coconuts around the clock, despite promises that such forced labour has ended.

“They are sensitive creatures and never get to spend time with their troop or experience joy. So, we urge Thai authorities to break the chain between coconut milk and the mistreatment of macaques.”

He said Peta Asia’s most recent expose recorded workers confirming that macaques are abducted as infants from their families and forest homes.

He also said the animals are tethered by the neck, deprived of any semblance of natural life and their teeth may be extracted if they try to defend themselves.

“Despite knowing for years about the rampant use of ‘monkey labour’ in the Thai coconut industry and Peta Asia implicating two of its coconut milk suppliers, Thai authorities and certain companies continue to issue denials.”

Baker said Peta Asia’s investigation revealed a “monkey school” owner admitting to buying macaques from farmers who use nets to capture wild infants from their homes and families, despite the practice being illegal.

He said under pressure from Peta Asia, Thailand-based Chef’s Choice Foods, which manufactures popular coconut milk brand Nature’s Charm that is sold in more than 60 countries in six continents, has confirmed it no longer sources coconuts from its home country.

“International meal service company HelloFresh, which operates in 15 countries, has also stopped sourcing coconuts from Thailand.

“Peta Asia will not stop pushing the Thai coconut industry to make real changes and we call on Thai authorities to consider increasing enforcement to put an end to the suffering of macaques.”