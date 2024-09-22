PETALING JAYA: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is grappling with approximately RM6 billion in unpaid loans from 430,000 borrowers who have never made repayments, despite many having established careers.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said that it is important for borrowers to settle their loans.

“This is a moral responsibility that borrowers need to fulfil, as the funds repaid will be used by PTPTN to assist future generations.”

With the rising number of unpaid loans impacting PTPTN’s financial resources, the corporation is considering legal action against defaulters.

However, Zambry assured that at this time, PTPTN is open to negotiations with borrowers who want to settle their debts.