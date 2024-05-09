Public urged to assist ATM veterans to register with JHEV

MERSING: The Defence Ministry is urging the public to assist approximately 20,000 pensionable and non-pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) veterans, in registering with the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV).

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari explained that this registration will enable veterans to access government assistance more efficiently.

The assistance schemes offered by JHEV include Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH), school assistance, admission assistance to higher education institutions, medical equipment aid, and disaster relief for eligible veterans.

“I urge veterans and Malaysians in general to encourage family members or relatives to help register with JHEV, and update their details through the VIBES 2.0 system,” he said.

He made this appeal during the district-level Peduli Veteran MADANI (PVM) programme, where he also delivered a chiller to veteran-turned-entrepreneur Hasrin Saidin, 56, in Kampung Seri Lalang, today.

Adly highlighted that many unregistered veterans are relatively young, and may not yet perceive the immediate need for registration.

“Many young pensioners initially feel that registration is unnecessary. However, as they age, they come to realise the importance of accessing health and welfare assistance,” he noted.

“To address this, we are committed to enhancing the Peduli Veteran MADANI (PVM) programme, through continued collaboration with the ATM Health Services Division, the Social Welfare Department, and other relevant agencies. This will include future welfare visits, to ensure that every veteran benefits from the available support,” he added.

During the programme, Adly, who is also the Member of Parliament for Alor Gajah, spent time with 12 elderly ATM veterans suffering from chronic illnesses. He also distributed items, such as food, milk, and disposable diapers, and 300 Rahmah baskets, to needy veterans.