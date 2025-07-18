Penang cybercrime losses hit RM112m in first half of 2024

GEORGE TOWN: Penang recorded over RM112 million in losses from cybercrime cases in the first six months of 2024, marking a sharp rise compared to the same period last year.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin revealed that losses stood at RM70.1 million in early 2023, indicating a RM42.9 million surge.

“From January to July 17, Penang police conducted eight raids on call centre syndicates, arresting 75 individuals, including 51 men and 24 women. Thirty-nine are locals, while 36 are foreigners,” he said during a press conference at the Penang contingent police headquarters.

Authorities continue operations to dismantle fraudulent networks.

Mohd Alwi urged the public to remain cautious of suspicious calls, messages, or offers. “Verify information with official sources before responding,” he advised.

In a separate case, police are probing an illegal money-lending syndicate linked to a June 24 arson attack on three terrace houses in Tasek Gelugor.

Two men in their 20s were arrested, with investigations revealing a borrower among the fire victims. “We will trace the loan shark who hired them,” Mohd Alwi said, noting the case falls under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Earlier reports confirmed three houses, five cars, and four motorcycles were destroyed in the 4.50 am blaze, though no casualties occurred.

Police are also pursuing two suspects involved in a July 1 shooting incident near a Sungai Nyior primary school, where a four-wheel-drive vehicle was targeted. - Bernama