Public urged to use LRT to attend Palestinian solidarity rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public planning to attend the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, tonight are encouraged to use the Light Rail Transit (LRT) on the Sri Petaling route for convenience.

Rapid KL on an Instagram post, also recommended using the Touch ‘n Go card for a smoother travel experience.

“Take the LRT to the ‘Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin’ rally and alight at the Bukit Jalil LRT Station,” the post advised.

Scheduled to begin at 6 pm, the gathering aims to send a message to the world that Malaysia condemns the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and opposes the relentless cruelty of the Zionist regime.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver a speech at the event to declare support for the Palestinian struggle, along with several other leaders.

The event will feature several programmes, including congregational Maghrib prayers, a special video screening session, and the Qunut Nazilah recital.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil reportedly said that about 20,000 people were expected to attend the rally to show their support for the Palestinian people.