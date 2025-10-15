18 national athletes to sit for SPM after 2025 SEA Games in Thailand

ALL 18 national athletes competing in the 2025 SEA Games will sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations after the regional sporting event concludes.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed that 17 government school candidates will take their SPM exams at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil following the games.

One private candidate will submit a direct application to the Examination Board, with the Ministry of Education coordinating the process.

“The National Sports Council has discussed with the Ministry of Education to finalise the schedule where they will compete first and then 17 candidates will sit for the SPM exam at MSN,“ she said at a press conference today.

Hannah emphasised her ministry’s commitment to ensuring all 18 athletes can focus on representing Malaysia while not missing their crucial examinations.

The National Sports Council will collaborate with the Education Ministry’s Examination Board to facilitate the athletes’ exam process.

The 2025 SEA Games will be held from December 9-20 in Thailand across three regions: Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.

SPM examinations are scheduled to run from November 3 to December 23 this year.

Contingent chief de mission Nurul Huda Abdullah had previously expressed concern about the scheduling conflict between the games and examinations.

Hannah was speaking at the launch of the AEON Credit SIC Racing MSI team featuring national rider Muhammad Hakim Danish, who will make his Moto3 debut at the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix from October 24-26. – Bernama